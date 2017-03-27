Computer With Trump Tower Plans Stolen From US Secret Service

Police have been “scrambling like mad” since the computer containing “highly sensitive” information was swiped Thursday morning from a parked vehicle in Brooklyn, reported the New York Daily News.

The laptop of a U.S. Secret Service employee has been stolen, the agency confirmed Friday in a statement published on its website.

The Secret Service source told Fox News that they don’t believe the laptop was stolen by a foreign power and that the incident is being investigated as a “street crime”.

It remains unclear if the robbery was random or if the woman, who has not been identified, was deliberately targeted.

The auto was parked in the driveway of the agent’s home.

Despite reports that the Secret Service is privately “FREAKING” and “scrambling like mad”, however, the agency is totally not panicking over this.

The bag and coins were later recovered by police, but the laptop remained missing on Friday.

“The thief also took “sensitive” documents and the agent’s access keycard, though the level of the agent’s access wasn’t immediately clear”, the New York Daily News adds.

Surveillance video from the street reportedly shows a white male wearing dark clothes exiting from the passenger side of a vehicle near the victim’s house, where the auto was parked in the driveway.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the NYPD and Secret Service New York field office.

“The Secret Service would caution individuals to not jump to conclusions that may grossly mischaracterize the matter”, the statement said.