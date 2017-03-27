Conference-leading Capitals and Wild seek to hold their leads

Alex Ovechkin ended a 10-game goal-scoring drought Tuesday night in the Washington Capitals’ 4-2 win over the Minnesota Wild.

With Sunday’s 5-2 defeat at Anaheim, the Capitals have lost four in a row for the first time since November 2014. The win also puts an end to Washington’s four-game losing streak.

The Columbus Blue Jackets are one point behind and the New York Rangers are five points back. While Columbus has 14 games remaining, the Capitals have two games in hand with NY. The Caps captain now has 28 goals and 29 assists in 69 games this season.

“Those are things that kind of bite you when you’re in a little bit of a tough time”.

NOTES: Minnesota recalled C Tyler Graovac from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League on Tuesday. “If we’re not scoring we’re gonna have to a play a little tighter game, we’ll have to stay out of the box”.

The Wild have lost five of their last seven games.

“I don’t know the answer”, former Caps and current Wild bench boss Bruce Boudreau said, asked why so many teams have slumped after the bye. “And they’re playing way above where they would have played previously”.

Alex Ovechkin is stuck in a goal-scoring slump but should the Capitals be anxious about their cold sniper?

“He’s going to get out of it one day”, Boudreau said. “I just hope it’s not tomorrow”. “You have to go through things to be better, and this is gonna make us better, it’s not going to make us worse”. It’s nice that it happens right now before the playoffs than during the playoffs. “You just have to work hard and fight through it”.

When the Capitals and Wild meet Tuesday night at Verizon Center, the game will pit a pair of top teams still searching to rediscover their pre-bye week mojo. Their most recent loss, a 4-2 setback in Chicago on Sunday, allowed the Blackhawks to pull within a point of them in the conference and Central Division standings.

“We had a good talk this morning and he’s the guy we’re leaning on”, Boudreau said of Dubnyk.