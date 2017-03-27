Congress stalwart SM Krishna finally joins BJP

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s zero tolerance approach towards corruption. In a way, Mr. Krishna will be a captive campaigner for the BJP although there is no clarity on the position that he will occupy in the party. “I also supported his demonetisation move”, Krishna said.

There was no opportunity to raise issues or make suggestions to the Congress leadership, Krishna said, adding, “But for the past three years leaders like me were made to feel unwanted”.

Krishna formally became a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of party president Amit Shah.

State Congress party president G Parameshwara on Saturday refused to comment on former chief minister S M Krishna’s criticism about the Congress. “There is no connect between the Congress leadership and the rank and file of the party”, Krishna told the media in a series of interviews he gave on Thursday. He ws responding to the former chief minister’s statement on Friday that Congress as a party did not have a future. The 84-year-old leader was associated with the Congress for 46 years and served as former external affairs minister. I am totally out of state politics.

SM Krishna, who joined the BJP on Wednesday, blamed Rahul Gandhi for his exit from the grand old party, stating that one should be serious if one has to re-build the party from grass root level to the paramount level.

Krishna, however, is seen as an influential leader in Bangalore, which has three Lok Sabha seats and 24 assembly seats.