Conservatives claim votes to stop GOP Obamacare repeal

Mulvaney, before he joined the Trump administration, was a conservative House member from SC, where he was a member of the Freedom Caucus who railed on Obamacare, President Barack Obama’s sweeping health care law that Republicans are looking to repeal. Rand Paul, both Republicans.

“We’re not at the end of the game”, Meadows said. But the group now also must face a party and a president frustrated that their demands for a more conservative approach forced the legislation to a standstill that leaves the Affordable Care Act in place. Leaving this caucus will allow me to be a more effective member of Congress and advocate for the people of Texas.

Trump also appeared to appeal directly to the American public Friday, arguing that the AHCA was the best chance the United States had to overhaul its healthcare system. With no Democrats supporting the measure, the GOP could only afford to lose a handful of members before the outcome was in peril. “I think the one thing we learned this week is that Washington was a lot more broken than President Trump thought that it was”.

“Devoting 17 legislative days from a bill, then walking away from it. makes no sense”, Lee said.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus also said the fight is not over. “Are all of us willing to give a little to get something done?”

He added that the administration would be open to proposals from the other side of the aisle, noting, “Democrats can come to the table as well”. We have to find a way to reach out to get at least some Democrats involved. “Sometimes you have to take the good, and put it in your pocket and take the win”.

“We tried. We tried our hardest”. Far from rolling back ObamaCare, he said, the legislation lets government and welfare programs balloon.

“For the president to say that he’ll destroy it or undermine it, that’s not presidential”, Schumer said “That’s petulance. and it’s not going to work”.

Obama declared in a statement that “America is stronger” because of the current law and said Democrats must make sure “any changes will make our health care system better, not worse for hardworking Americans”.

“And if he – out of anger or vengeance of whatever – starts undermining ACA, it’s going to backfire on him”, Schumer said.

“There’s probably plenty of blame to go around”, Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney told NBC’s “Meet the Press” before taking a shot at the establishment in the capital. It doesn’t work like that in our country.

The former SC governor, who had been mentioned as a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2012, was alluding in the meeting to an extramarital affair that led to his resignation as chairman of the Republican Governor’s Association in 2009 and his divorce a year later.

From the beginning, members of the House Freedom Caucus had been among the most outspoken voices against House leadership’s bill.

The Freedom Caucus wanted to amend the bill so that it would go even further in ending key provisions of the Affordable Care Act.

On Friday, Rep. Justin Amash, a Republican from MI, argued the House Freedom Caucus had done nothing more than exercise its authority to improve the legislation – despite dire warnings from the White House and leaders that voting against the bill could hurt the President’s agenda and threaten the party’s political future. At a news conference Friday, the speaker said his party “came up short”.

Meadows insisted that the efforts aimed at replacing Obamacare through a consensus between conservative and moderate Republicans aren’t dead. “I am optimistic in the sense of what we are seeing and the trajectory this is going”. We really had it.

“He agreed with that”, Ryan said.