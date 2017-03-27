Cop who killed Ramarley Graham quits after guilty ruling

A white New York Police Department officer who fatally shot an unarmed black teenager five years ago resigned Sunday after learning he would be fired, authorities said. Haste chose to quit after learning that the department’s trial commissioner “found him guilty on all counts and recommended his employment be terminated”, according to a statement from the NYPD.

Haste shot and killed the unarmed Graham, 18, on February 2, 2012, in the teen’s Bronx apartment after following him inside on the belief he had a gun. The department says Haste quit Sunday.

Haste told a supervisor he was resigning, and as of 7:30 p.m., he was no longer an NYPD member.

The former NYPD officer kicked down the bathroom door and fired his weapon when he saw Graham motioning to pull something out of his waistband.

Haste initially faced a criminal manslaughter charge, but the case was dismissed because of a procedural error. Graham was just walking by, and was not armed. Haste was recommended for termination in a department disciplinary trial, and NYPD commissioner James O’Neill agreed with the decision to fire Haste, the NYPD said.

He will receive no pension, the source said.