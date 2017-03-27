Court blocks Mary Jane Veloso deposition in Indonesia

Domingo, Nueva Ecija Regional Trial Court (RTC) branch 88 Judge Anerica Castillo-Reyes in August 2016 allowing the prosecution lawyers to take the deposition of Veloso in Indonesia, where she is being detained since 2010.

The Court of Appeals has stopped the scheduled deposition of Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipina who’s now in death row in Indonesia after being convicted of a drug trafficking case.

Her scheduled execution was deferred at the last minute by the Indonesian government, on the undertaking by Philippine authorities that Veloso was vital in pointing to an global drug smuggling ring, with ties to West African traffickers, if her life were spared and she is allowed to testify.

Aside from their constitutional rights, Sergio and Lacanilao told the CA that allowing the deposition of Veloso in Indonesia would be contrary to the previous ruling of the Supreme Court in Vda De Manguerra vs Risos wherein the High Court categorically declared that taking of deposition through written interrogatories is applicable only in civil cases and not in criminal cases.

The CA gave weight to the arguments raised by Sergio and Lacanilao that allowing the deposition will violate their right to face their accuser as guaranteed under the 1987 Constitution.

Acting on an urgent petition of a couple tagged by Mary Jane Veloso as her recruiters, the Court of Appeals has barred the deposition of the convicted migrant worker from her prison cell in Indonesia, which a year ago suspended enforcement of her execution order on drug smuggling charges.

Sergio and Lacanilao however asked the CA to stop the deposition, a plea granted by the appeals court.

National Union of Peoples’ Lawyers president Edre Olalia has expressed disappointment and frustration over the TRO against the deposition of Veloso.

At midnight of April 29, 2015, hours before her execution, Veloso was granted a stay of execution so she could act as a witness during the trial of her alleged illegal recruiters.

Veloso was arrested upon her arrival at the Yogyakarta airport in Indonesia for bringing a drug-laden luggage.

“We shall not stop exhausting all fair legal means in combination with decisive political action to ensure that she is allowed to speak the truth, the whole truth [and] nothing but the truth”, Olalia said in a statement released Monday.