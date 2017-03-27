Coyotes Sign Clayton Keller

With Boston University being knocked out of the Frozen Four Tournament, Clayton Keller is now able to sign with the Arizona Coyotes and start his professional hockey career. In 31 games with the Boston University Terriers, missing 9 games because of injury and World Juniors, he scored 21 goals and 24 assists for 45 points. Other underclassmen, who have been drafted and are expected to make the jump, include sophomore defenseman Charlie McAvoy, the top pick (14th overall) by the Bruins last spring, and junior defenseman Brandon Hickey, who was taken by Calgary in the third round (64th overall) in 2014. The Coyotes play the St. Louis Blues Monday night and Keller’s National Hockey League debut will coincide as a homecoming since Keller hails from Swansea, Ill., which is located 16 miles east of St. Louis.

Keller was also part of the gold medal-winning USA team in the World Junior Championships. “Clayton is a highly skilled, dynamic forward. We are excited to have him join our team and finish the regular season with the Coyotes”.

He led the US team in scoring with three goals and eight assists in seven games and had the third-most points in the competition. He had a goal and two assists in the two games in Fargo.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup.

Get prep sports breaking news alerts from the Gwinnett Daily Post staff delivered to your email.