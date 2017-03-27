Cut salt from diet to reduce frequent urination at night

Nocturia affects more than half of over-50s and leaves many sufferers feeling worn out and irritable in the morning.

Older people who need to get up in the night to pee should try to curb their salt intake, new research by Japanese scientists suggests. More than two trips to the toilet a night can badly disrupt a person’s sleep pattern, leading to stress and irritability.

There are several causes of nocturia. Also, a hormone that slows down kidney function at night is produced in smaller quantities later in life.

The World Health Organization recommends adults consume no more than 5 grams of salt per day to reduce blood pressure and the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Among this group, some were able to cut their salt intake, and others were unable or even increased their daily sodium diet. Strikingly, the average number of nocturia incidence dropped from 2.3 times each night to 1.4.

“This is the first study to measure how salt intake affects the frequency of going to the bathroom, so we need to confirm the work with larger studies”, added Tomohiro. This led to an increase in average night-time visits to the bathroom from 2.3 times to 2.7 times.

While 98 volunteers who were asked to increase their salt intake from 9.9 to 11 gm per day were found to urinate more in night, intensity increasing from 2.3 times to 2.7 times every night.

The findings have been presented at The 32nd European Association of Urology conference in London.