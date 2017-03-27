Darius Rucker loves his Gamecocks

The die-hard SC fan, who followed the Gamecocks’ Sweet 16 win over Baylor on Friday via TV monitors along the front of the stage where he and former bandmate Mark Bryan were playing a concert in Charleston, S.C., was in the stands at New York’s Madison Square Garden for Sunday’s Elite Eight game against Florida. SC shocked Duke in the Round of 32 last weekend to reach the Sweet 16 at Madison Square Garden.

Music superstar Darius Rucker, a SC alumnus, isn’t missing a chance to watch the Gamecocks in the NCAA Tournament this weekend.

Darius is such a huge fan, he even watched their game on Friday night while still performing his concert.

Rucker attended the University of SC, which is where he founded his famed musical group.

Rucker is also a very emotional sports fan, telling Joe Posnanski in 2015 that the Miami Dolphins’ struggles make him cry. Now it is his alma mater’s men’s hoops team doing it but in a good way.

SC will be joining the Gonzaga Bulldogs, the Oregon Ducks and the victor of the North Carolina/Kentucky Wildcats game in Phoenix for the Final Four.

After South Carolina’s win, Rucker relayed a conversation he had with some of his college friends before the game.

