DataWind launches MoreGMax 3G6

This phablet is not just available at Rs. 5,999 but also has an exciting offer of 12 months free internet browsing. Although for now Datawind has not announced any specific details for the availability of the phone, it is likely that it will be available in offline retail shops. By offering free internet to the users for a year Datawind is apparently trying to bring more customers on board. Like other budget phones, this is also made up of the plastic body. Though its a decent offering with the free internet offer but there are better devices like the Xiaomi’s Redmi 4A if one is ready to settle with a smaller screen.

The Datawind MoreGMax 3G6 is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Regular and Regular. With access to billions of web pages by utilizing Datawind’s patented UbiSurfer browser, at no cost, users can take advantage of content for both education and entertainment. So, you can’t use YouTube and then believe that this will be covered under the free data offer. Datawind says users will have to purchase separate top-up plans for this. This is somewhat like what Amazon bundles on its Kindle e-readers where the internet is free for lifetime but only for accessing the Amazon e-book store.

This low-priced phone is powered by a Quad Core 1.3 GHz processor coupled with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal memory which can be expanded further up to 32GB via MicroSD card slot. The storage can be further extended by up to additional 32GB with a microSD card. On the optics front, there is an 8-megapixel rear camera accompanied by a LED flash and a 2-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The tablet doesn’t even have support for 4G and includes standard connectivity options such as 3G HSPA, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and micro USB port.