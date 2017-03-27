Dave Chappelle + Chris Rock Conduct A Comedy Social Experiment In New Orleans

The content of Rock’s Total Blackout tour is kept under tight surveillance with phones, cameras and other recording devices under lock and key, so Chappelle’s surprise drop-in wasn’t sidetracked by everyone scrambling to snap photographic evidence.

Photo of Dave Chappelle + Chris Rock courtesy of the Times-Picayune. After Rock took the microphone, Dave remained on stage, where he witnessed his peer’s act for the reported 80 minute duration of the concert.

Chapelle called the performance a “social experiment” in his opening bit, reports the New Orleans Advocate.

Rock headlined a three-night gig this past weekend at New Orleans’ Saenger Theatre. That may lead some to wonder if the two stand-up juggernauts, television show creators, and actors may be taking this concept on the road.

Rock shared pictures of him and Chappelle on Instagram with the caption “Watch the throne part 2″.

At one point, Chappelle addressed criticism he’s received over jokes about Bill Coby’s rape victims from his new Netflix specials.

While Murphy didn’t appear, the duo were supported by Eric Andre and Jeff Ross, while the audience was littered with celebrities including Rosario Dawson and Tyra Banks. These specials, filmed over the last two years in Los Angeles, California and Austin, Texas, were the star’s first in more than 12 years. First, the comedian hasn’t embarked on a world tour in nine years, the break having been filled with divorce and various acting roles.