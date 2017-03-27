Dave Erickson to Step Down as Showrunner After Season 3

AMC is also said to be discussing ideas about digital-only spinoff shows of its existing programs like The Walking Dead.

Erickson served as showrunner for the first two seasons of Fear, which hasn’t achieved the ratings success of its predecessor The Walking Dead: It debuted to more than 10 million viewers in August 2015, but sank to around 3 million for October’s Season 2 finale.

Deadline reports that the Fear The Walking Dead showrunner will be leaving the series at the end of season 3 in order to focus on creating new projects for AMC under his new multi-year overall deal. While he will no longer have day-to-day oversight of the prequel series, he will remain credited as an exec producer.

Erickson’s departure is part of a larger deal he recently negotiated with AMC, which will see him continue to develop shows at the cable network. An official premiere date is expected to be announced at a later date – so be sure to check back here at Hidden Remote! We are also incredibly excited that Dave has chosen to stay in the AMC family to pursue his next passion project.

Erickson previously worked on FX’s “Sons of Anarchy”, AMC’s “Low Winter Sun”, and Netflix’s “Marco Polo” so only time will time if his next effort falls in the horror genre – stay tuned!

Fear the Walking Dead – which also stars Frank Dillane, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Mercedes Mason, Kim Dickens, and Cliff Curtis, among others – is now filming its third season in Mexico. We’ve seen this with both Frank Darabont and Glen Mazzara departing The Walking Dead proper earlier on in the series’ run; eventually, Scott M. Gimple took over and he’s been the showrunner ever since. “I look forward to completing work on season three, sharing it with the fans and developing new projects with my partners at AMC”.