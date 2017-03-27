David Guetta, Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj – Light My Body Up

As for Guetta, he and Minaj have history on the music front.

Nicki Minaj just dropped some trivia about her debut album Pink Friday. “On set w [David Guetta] for the #LightMyBodyUp VIDEO SHOOT”. Nicki wrote in the caption. The same can’t be said for Lil Wayne.

After she and Nicki famously butted heads while appearing on American Idol in 2013, Mariah is making it clear that the drama’s not done yet by getting together with Remy for a remix of her latest single.

“Light My Body Up” isn’t the first time that Guetta has collaborated with Nicki Minaj. Bringing Lil Wayne into this track brings the spice and rap royalty it needs. “Tell ’em I’m the ninja, Weezy is my sensei”, she raps on the track. The “shETHER” rapper just took to social media to share a strong message about jealousy, then claimed she’s staying “humble” and “grateful”. Its a freestyle mostly being amusing playing around.

After several teasers, the French DJ reconnects with his “Turn Me On“, “Where Them Girls At” and “Hey Mama” collaborator on the trap-EDM song which is out via a lyric video. “I had to beg him to change his mind”, she tweeted yesterday (March 25). In response to the question, Nicki tweeted, “That it showcases my VERSATILITY, let’s me make another historic moment w/ my boss [Lil Wayne] AND that DAVID is a genius for the PRODUCTION”.