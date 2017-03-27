Dead, 14 Wounded in US Nightclub Shooting

27-year-old Obryan Spikes has been identified as the victim. It was previously called Club Cameo, and before that, a gay club called Adonis.

Tragedy has struck the city of Cincinnati, Ohio.

Cameo hires police officers for extra security.

“This is the highest amount of casualties I’ve ever been aware of in a shooting”, said Cincinnati Fraternal Order of Police President Daniel Hils, a lifelong Cincinnati resident who has been in law enforcement for about 30 years. Clubs are responsible for their internal security. “He wasn’t patting them (patrons) down [for weapons]”, Johnson told The Enquirer newspaper. Capt. Kim Williams says the crowd there is often very young on Saturday nights and they have had trouble in the past, but “this is the worst by far”. “People (were) just trying to get out of harm’s way”.

To leave the club, some partiers had to flee past injured people on the floor.

Authorities investigating the shooting at Cameo nightclub in Cincinnati do not believe it to be a terrorist attack, according to a tweet from Cincinnati Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate.

“We are the region’s Level 1 trauma center, so we prepare and train for situations like this and hope they never happen”, Martin said.

Authorities asked anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

“As a result, there were 16 people that sustained gunshot injuries, one of which is deceased”, he said, adding that one victim was in “an extremely critical condition“. “When you starting throwing lead around, and there’s a lot of other people standing around, then the other people are going to get hit”. “That’s totally unacceptable. It’s totally evil”.

“Our hearts are broken, but our spirits are not”. WLWT reports that the shooting stemmed from conflict earlier in the day.

“We are aware of it”. Law enforcement officials say there is no sign that the shooting at the Cameo Nightlife club was in any way related to terrorism.

There was “chaos” in the aftermath, Captain Williams said. It was the deadliest mass shooting by a single shooter, the deadliest incident of violence against the Lesbian-Gay-Bisexual-Trans community in United States history and the deadliest terrorist attack in the U.S. since September 11, 2001. There have been 71 in the USA this year, and in Cincinnati, there have been at least nine since 2013. The man said he then heard about 20 shots, CNN affiliate WLWT reported.