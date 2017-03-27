Dead, 3 Injured In Shooting Outside Banquet Hall In Detroit

The shooting, which happened outside the club, came after an argument between the victims and another group, and left one of the victims dead and three others wounded.

Four people in total were shot shortly before 11:30 Saturday night at an after party going on outside Steve’s Soul Food on Grand River and Spokane.

– Neighbors say the parking lot was packed with a large group of people when an argument broke out between two groups of teenagers.

A person in one of the groups pulled out guns and opened fire killing a 16-year-old.

The victims include an 18-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl – both in serious condition – and another 18-year-old man in stable condition.

Captain Eric Decker says the gun wasn’t kept locked up and the boy’s 10-year-old brother is believed to have fired the gun.

Information about who shot the teens is scarce.