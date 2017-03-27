Dean Heffernan Hospitalized After Keith Gillespie Elbow During PFA Legends Match

An elbow to Heffernan’s face left the player sprawled out on the floor, and he was eventually substituted towards the end of the game.

Heffernan was left in a heap on the ground during the incident, which was missed by the referee, and was scanned in a Perth hospital after struggling with his memory and having damaged teeth and jaw, according to FOX Sports.

Gillespie apologised on Twitter for the incident but FOX claims nobody has been in direct contact, despite both sides staying in the same hotel in Perth.

Gillespie, 42, wrote: ‘Apologies to everyone with regards my elbow. I reacted to an elbow in the ribs but I obviously didn’t mean to injure.

The retired player, however, could yet face further action, with Perth Football Association chief John Didulica pledging to take the incident up with Manchester United.

“Thankfully Dean is recovering well, however given the seriousness of the incident it is appropriate that we take it up with Manchester United”.

The funds collected from this exhibition (Charity) match goes to Manchester United Foundation to create awareness about Men’s Testicular cancer disease and other health issues.

“Everyone is looking forward to it [the match], it [Perth] is a lovely place to go to”, said Manchester United legend Bryan Robson, who is the player-cum-manager for this match.

Man Utd: Gary Walsh; Denis Irwin, Ronny Johnsen, Lee Martin, Mikael Silvestre; Russell Beardsmore, Bojan Djordjic, Quinton Fortune, Keith Gillespie, Karel Poborsky, Bryan Robson (Head coach), Paul Scholes, Ben Thornley; Andy Ritchie, Louis Saha, Danny Webber, Dwight Yorke.