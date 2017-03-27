Defender drops massive hint about Chelsea transfer

Blues owner Roman Abramovich is understood to be planning major additions to his squad ahead of their expected return to the Champions League next season, with Neymar the highest-profile player linked to the club.

Zouma, told beIN Sports, as quoted by Get Football French News, that he would be open to a loan move next season ahead of the 2018 World Cup in Russian Federation.

The France global centre-back has managed less than 30 minutes of Premier League football this season after sustaining a serious knee injury last term, but is ready to fight for his place in Antonio Conte’s plans.

The Belgium global openly admitted he had spoken to Antonio Conte during the 2016 summer transfer window, but made a decision to stay in Rome where he was settled and in a club he felt was capable of toppling Juventus’ dominance in Italy.

‘When I came to the club two-and-a-half years ago, I had a desire to continue here. I am very happy. “We want to do great things”.

“A loan before the World Cup?”

Arsenal’s Laurent Koscielny and Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti started at centre-back in France’s qualifying win over Luxembourg, while the likes of Raphael Varane and Adil Rami are also frequently involved.

And the defender did not rule out a move away from the Premier League leaders to seek more game time ahead of the tournament in Russian Federation next year.

Rio Ferdinand has given some insight into the training sessions conducted by Antonio Conte at Chelsea.

“A loan move ahead of the World Cup?” I’m confident, I know I’m going to play.