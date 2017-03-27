Defoe: ‘I had to keep my emotions under control’

Now 34, and three and a half years after his last worldwide match, Jermain Defoe showed that he still has something to offer at this level, finding the net in the 22nd minute of England’s comfortable 2-0 win over Lithuania.

The Black Cats are bottom of the Premier League, and face an uphill task to avoid relegation, but Defoe has been excellent, scoring 14 goals already this season.

Speaking about his career, Southgate could not believe why fans were talking about sending him off. He was thrilled to be back involved in the squad and he’s enjoyed his week immensely.

Southgate added: “I’m pleased for the two lads who have got the goals, a great story for Jermain and I felt Jamie added something to us”. He’s had a positive impact on everybody. He has spoken about it every day since we told him. We need to have that because we had players missing in this squad.

He took to the field hand-in-hand with Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe. Southgate will want to pick younger players at more established clubs, but if Defoe can keep outscoring them then he stays in the picture.

“It’s not certain we will play the same way”.

Despite some underwhelming performances for Arsenal this season, Southgate gave Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain a chance to impress in a deep-lying midfield role and must have been disappointed with the response.

Jamie Vardy added a second after half time to secure the three points in Southgate’s first competitive game in permanent charge of the team.

Spurs supporters reacted to Alli’s Twitter post and urged the player to help bring the ex-Spurs striker back to White Hart Lane.

“They’re going to come here and sit back”. Sometimes they’ll come off and sometimes not. “It wasn’t that we took out foot off the gas in the last 20 minutes, we were in total control of the game but just couldn’t find that third goal”. Mistakes will happen. I made bloody millions of them.

“He was one of those players you hear a lot about”.

“He’s improving all the time and has the hunger and desire to improve”.

“I prepare the team but the most hard thing is to step over the white line and play”.

“It wasn’t pretty, but we got the goals we wanted”, he said. The home games are the important ones in terms of direct opposition in positions two and three. “In football it’s ingrained, but actually why do we do that?” he said.

“We had moments where we kept pushing”.

“We are pretty arrogant today”.