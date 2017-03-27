Defoe in the running for World Cup spot, says Southgate

The home side equalized through Stefan Mugosa’s first worldwide goal but Lukasz Piszczek claimed Poland’s victor late to open up a six-point lead and leave Montenegro in a four-way scrap with Denmark, Romania and Armenia for second place.

Substitute Jamie Vardy notched the hosts’ second in the 66th minute, finishing coolly after being set up by Adam Lallana’s exquisite flicked pass.

Injuries to strikers Harry Kane and Daniel Sturridge, allied with his strong scoring form for Sunderland, gave the 34-year-old Defoe a route back into the global fold.

The result means England remain top of Group F, four points clear of second-placed Slovakia, and are the only team in European-based qualifying for the 2018 World Cup finals to have kept clean sheets in all five of their opening qualifiers.

“He’s a player we really like”, Southgate said of Manchester City winger Sterling. “I think he’s enjoyed his week immensely”.

“He’s had a really positive impact on everybody”. “For sure, we’ll play better than we did today”.

“The reality is we will always lose players to injury”.

“We’d have liked a bit more, but I think really only one team came to win the game and it’s always hard to break down a packed defence”, said Southgate.

“I’m pleased for the two lads who have got the goals, a great story for Jermain and I felt Jamie added something to us”. Should he continue to play like he has for the Black Cats, there’s every reason to believe that Defoe will be a part of Southgate’s squad in the World Cup next year. If we are going to be successful we have to have competition for places.

“For us younger players to see a player come back into the team, stepping up and getting a goal, it is a massive thing for us”.

He continued: “He deserves it because he’s been playing some of the best football of his career this season, scoring goals”. And Southgate has hinted he may have to stay in the top flight in order to retain his place.

“In an ideal world all of our players are playing at a high level and playing regularly”, the ex-Aston Villa and Middlesbrough captain added. At times, the Sunderland player dropped deeper to pick up possession and it was from there that he struck a shot wide two feet wide just before the half hour. We have to balance off a few different things. I can’t constrain myself on selection entirely but I know what I want to have.