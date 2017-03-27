DeMarcus Cousins expects to play vs. Minnesota on Sunday

“It just feels good that it’s working out for us”.

Cousins said after practice on Saturday that he expects to play against Minnesota (28-40).

New Orleans Pelicans center Omer Asik (3) reaches for a rebound against the San Antonio Spurs during the second half at AT&T Center. Gentry warned that it normally takes time for a team to play efficiently after making such a significant lineup change during the season. “But that’s a little unfair, because some of the things we do when one of them is playing (as was the case Friday vs. Houston) are different than when both are playing”.

After that, the focus will turn to starting point guard Jrue Holiday. “We want him to play every game that he possibly can”. “That’s what being a leader is”.

This was Cousins’ return after a one-game absence from a knee injury, and he should be available once again on Tuesday when the Pelicans take on the Memphis Grizzlies. Lou Williams added 14 points and Montrezl Harrell 13. “Or, in one or two dribbles, to be able to make a play”.

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 33 for the Timberwolves, who lost their third straight.

Added Minnesota forward Andrew Wiggins: “Terrible”. He tallied 16 points in the opening quarter as New Orleans jumped out to a 36-23 lead.

New Orleans entered Friday’s action six games out of the Western Conference’s final playoff spot with 14 games left.

“We are getting contributions from everywhere”, said Pelicans Head Coach Alvin Gentry.

By the time the Pelicans built a 52-36 lead with 6:30 left in the second quarter, Davis had only three points. “So there’s not much fight”, Timberwolves coach Tom Thibodeau said.

“I just thought overall we played well”. “We didn’t do it”. “Instant Grits” as Crawford is affectionately referred to by DeMarcus Cousins exploded for 22 points in only 21 minutes.

He was shooting 38.9 percent from the field in the first eight games after the Cousins trade, but since then he’s averaging 15.2 points and 7.2 assists on 47.7 percent shooting from the field.

Gentry agreed with Davis that the Pelicans are “back to playing at a pretty good pace. and we’re figuring out ways that we can keep that pace”. “He’s playing at a high level right now”, Davis said, adding that the “instant grits” nickname works. The Pelicans had six players score in double digits in a victory over Minnesota on Sunday. The Pelicans signed former Duke G Quinn Cook, the MVP of the NBA Development League All-Star Game, to a 10-day contract.