DeMarcus Cousins out against Nuggets with right ankle sprain

Guards George Hill and Rodney Hood are averaging almost 30 points per game combined, center Rudy Gobert is a dominant defensive force in the paint and there are strong, supporting-cast players in both the frontcourt and backcourt. “We came out and were just aggressive again”.

Cousins hurt his ankle Friday during New Orleans’ 117-107 loss to the Houston Rockets and was still sore by the Sunday morning shootaround.

ABOUT THE PELICANS (30-42): Davis leads the team in scoring (27.8), rebounds (11.9) and blocks (2.2) while fellow All-Star DeMarcus Cousins has picked up his production – averaging 28.3 in his last three contests.

Jrue Holiday, Donatas Motiejunas and Jordan Crawford each scored 13 points for New Orleans.

Denver’s loss meant that the Jazz were able to qualify for the playoffs in March, despite a recent rough stretch for the Jazz, during which they’ve lost four of five games. “It’s nearly like you want to see what he does next”, Malone told reporters of the 6-10 Jokic. They’re also 7-1-1 against the spread in their last nine games after their opponent scores 100 points or more in its previous game.