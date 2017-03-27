Democratic Rep. Tim Walz running for governor in Minnesota in 2018

Ending weeks of speculation, Minnesota DFL U.S. Rep. Tim Walz said Monday he’ll run for governor next year.

Walz is seeking to replace Gov. Mark Dayton, a fellow Democrat.

In an interview with the Post-Bulletin, Walz said: “I think now more than ever people are just wanting (government) to work”. He narrowly beat Republican challenger Jim Hagedorn previous year to retain his Minnesota 1st Congressional District seat during a GOP landslide in much of Minnesota and the country.

A Walz bid for governor puts his congressional district in play.

“Apparently, Tim Walz would rather bail out than face a tough race for his seat”, NRCC spokesman Matt Gorman said in a statement.

Walz received his Bachelor’s Degree from Chadron State College and was a high school teacher in China, before teaching High School in Nebraska during the early 1990’s. He retired from the Army National Guard as a command sergeant major in 2005.

Before the announcement, Inside Elections, a nonpartisan campaign tracker, rated Mr. Walz’s seat as “lean Democrat”. Three other candidates are running for the Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor nomination for governor: St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman, Minnesota state Rep. Erin Murphy and State Auditor Rebecca Otto.

Hagedorn didn’t stop running after his better-than-expected showing in November. The National Republican Congressional Committee has already announced it planned to target the seat ahead of the 2018 election, the Post Bulletin reported. The committee is also targeting Nolan.

But speaking to Roll Call last week, Walz said he wasn’t anxious about the DFL losing the seat without him. “We fully expect this seat to be a top pick-up opportunity for Republicans in 2018”.