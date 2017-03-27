The Obama administration began keeping visitor logs at the White House in 2009 – noting the names of 6 million visitors – after a lawsuit by Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington.

President Donald Trump was spotted in cleats and in a cart on his golf course in Virginia on Saturday after the White House said he was there for meetings (photos above).

The White House under Trump has not yet published such records or offered information about members of his club at Mar-a-Lago. Earlier this month, Udall, Whitehouse, Carper and other Democratic senators wrote to the president demanding that he continue the Obama-era policy of publishing White House visitor logs, as well as take the additional step of disclosing visitors to properties where President Trump frequently conducts official business.

He was at D.C.’s Trump International Hotel for dinner by 9 p.m.

Today, it was announced that Donald Trump is planning to overhaul USA federal bureaucracy by creating a new division headed up by his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

But photographs posted on social media Saturday afternoon showed Trump in golf attire, including cleats, and traveling around the property in a golf cart. In contrast to Trump, who golfs nearly exclusively at his own properties, appaemtluy causing taxpayer dollars the end his trips to be channeled into his own privately-held company, Obama never golfed at a course that he owns – because he doesn’t own any.

The annual fundraiser for the Palm Beach County GOP was held at Mar-a-Lago, the president’s private estate where he has spent the weekend on multiple occasions since becoming commander-in-chief.

Mar-a-Lago is Trump’s personal Florida retreat to which he flies regularly on weekends.

Melania Trump appeared briefly at a VIP reception before the dinner, where Florida Gov. Rick Scott (R) and other state officials reportedly spoke.

The hilariously named bill is part of the ongoing governmental adjustment to the Trump era, which has revealed how much of the presidency was enshrined in tradition rather than law.