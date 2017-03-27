Democrats introduce the ‘MAR-A-LAGO Act’

So far, the Trump administration hasn’t yet provided visitor logs at the White House, reports NBC.

Don’t be mistaken about how much of an intentional jab this bill is at Trump – Mar-A-Lago isn’t the name of the legislation, it’s actually an acronym. Trump’s decision to stay in DC will mean fewer security headaches for the organizers of this weekend’s Palm Beach International Boat Show, though the Palm Beach County Republican Party was probably hoping for a Trump appearance at the Lincoln Day event it is holding at Mar-a-Lago.

The lawmakers say the legislation is in response to the Trump administration’s refusal to extend President Barack Obama’s policy of releasing visitor logs at the White House, 90-to-120 days after they were created. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

Sen. Tom Udall (D-N.M.) said of the bill in a statement: “It’s simple: the American people have a right to know who has access to the president and who has leverage over this administration”.

White House officials would not provide details about what Trump did at the clubhouse of the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, over the weekend.

Since 2009, the White House website has maintained a visitors’ logs so that the public knows the identities of the individuals who meet the president.

“If we can come up with a bill that accomplishes the goals of the president with Republicans alone, we’ll take it and we’ll move forward with it”, Priebus said on “Fox News Sunday“. The president took to Twitter to criticize hard-line conservatives – known as the House Freedom Caucus – who had worked to topple the GOP health plan. Let ’em golf if they want to.