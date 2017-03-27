Demolish Jinnah House & build cultural centre, says Maha BJP MLA

Mangal Prabhat Lodha expressed his rage in the Indian legislative assembly. He said that the conspiracy of partition was hatched from the Jinnah house and was thus a symbol of the partition.

An Indian lawmaker belonging to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party has called for the demolition of Jinnah House in Mumbai.

BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha has demanded the demolition of Jinnah House, the erstwhile residence of Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and has sought the construction of a cultural centre in its place. “The structure should be demolished”, he said, arguing that lakhs are wasted in maintaining the European-style seafront bungalow which was constructed in the late 1930s. “The structure should be demolished and a heritage centre highlighting Maharashtra s culture should be built instead”.

He believes that excess of money was being spent on maintenance of the historic building.

Her further added that after the approval of the Enemy Property Act, Jinnah’s heirs have no claim over the Jinnah house. “Demolishing the Jinnah house is the ultimate option”. In 2007, Dina Wadia, Mr Jinnah’s daughter who was then 88 and lived in NY, approached the high court in Mumbai in a bid to gain ownership of the property. However, Jinnah’s house in Mumbai, formally named South Court, is categorised as an “evacuee property” and not an “enemy property”. Jinnah mainly lived in his Bombay mansion before the independence and moving to Karachi, Pakistan.

Jinnah House, with its imposing columns, Italian marble and walnut panelling, was home for decades to Britain’s Deputy High Commissioner, but mostly fell into disuse after being vacated in 1982.

Refusing to acknowledge the right of Jinnah’s daughter Dina Wadia to the property, the MLA said, “Jinnah divided India and his heir can not claim any right to it”. The Enemy Property (Amendment and Validation) Bill, 2016, which amends the Enemy Property Act, 1968, was passed by voice vote in the Lok Sabha on March 14, incorporating the amendments made by the Rajya Sabha last week.