Democrats have introduced the creatively acronymized MAR-A-LAGO Act requiring the White House to publish the visitor log for Mar-a-Lago, President Donald Trump’s resort where he has spent almost a quarter of his time in office. The full title of the bill is the “Making Access Records Available to Lead American Government Openness Act“, which could be the central exhibit in the American Museum of Pettiness (it doesn’t exist but someone should totally start it).

The act was created after a visitor access records page on the White House website has said “this page is being updated” since Trump took office.

“Trump’s conduct of official business at private property to which some members of the public have access appears to be unprecedented in recent times, ” they said.

“The American people need to know who has access to the White House if we’re going to “drain the swamp”.

The hilariously named bill is part of the ongoing governmental adjustment to the Trump era, which has revealed how much of the presidency was enshrined in tradition rather than law. The president should end his administration’s disturbing pattern of stonewalling information and immediately reinstate the previous administration’s policy of publishing White House visitor logs.

“Dark money groups are spending millions on campaigns to confirm his controversial nominees for the Cabinet and Supreme Court. If he won’t adopt that policy himself, Congress should require it“. In February, Udall and Whitehouse also inquired about who was buying access to Trump through the purchase of a Mar-a-Lago membership.

He’s also made several trips to the Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia, just outside of Washington.

Though the bill may not pass through the Republican Congress, it’s still a solid way to hit Trump in one of his weakest spots.