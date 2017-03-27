Deputy shot in San Bernardino, suspect at large

Officials say a man arrested for investigation of shooting a Southern California sheriff’s deputy is also suspected of fatally shooting a man he followed off a freeway and shooting at two other motorists.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has arrested Kenneth Scott Welsh, 37 of Redlands, for the murder of a Redlands resident in Highland on Sixth Street, recent 210 freeway shootings, a Hesperia strong-arm robbery and the shooting of a sheriff’s deputy, Sheriff John McMahon announced at a press conference Friday afternoon, March 15.

San Bernardino County sheriff’s Deputy Patrick Higgins, 25, confronted the driver of a auto near a Chevron station at around 12:30 a.m., more than an hour after the clerk there reported being beaten and robbed, sheriff’s officials said.

When arrested, Welsh was in possession of a 9 mm handgun strongly believed to be the weapon used in the shootings of Figueroa and Deputy Higgins, as well as the vehicle damaged by Higgins’ gunfire.

The deputy wore body armor and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The Chevron gas station in Hesperia where the deputy was shot is the same one where another deputy was dragged more than 200 feet by a vehicle while conducting a welfare check on a man in the parking lot earlier this month. Welch was transported to sheriff’s headquarters, interviewed and booked. He is being held on $25,000,000 bail, according to inmate records.

There was no indication the victim, Mario Figueroa, did anything to provoke the gunman, investigators said.

Authorities believe Welch followed Mario Figueroa along Interstate 210 and shot him in the head when the 48-year-old parked his auto in Highland.

“At that time, Mr. Figueroa fell to the street”.

When Higgins deployed pepper spray Welch allegedly shot him and fled the scene in his vehicle.

“The suspect coldheartedly left him there to die and fled the scene”, San Bernardino sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Warrick said.

During the Friday morning news conference Figueroa’s niece Julie Borquez talked about her uncle.

According to police, he is now suspected in the murder of Maria Figueroa, 48, and two shootings that took place on the 210 Freeway in Rialto. Investigative cooperation between the police and sheriff’s departments resulted in Welch being linked to those incidents, which targeted two motorists in vehicles traveling in opposite directions. The deputy, struck by a round in his protective vest, was released from a hospital later Thursday. De Anda praised Higgins as “a true hero that’s out there every day and every night, doing what he’s trained to do”. “Thank God for his survival as that is usually not the outcome in this type of event”.