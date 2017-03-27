Deutsche Bank AG (DBK) PT Set at €11.50 by Societe Generale

As a result, investors will be able to comprehend the basic determinant of asset allocation and all sorts of risk-returns parameters for stocks alongside the stock mutual funds. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank did not immediately return a request for comment. The head of restructuring finance at Deutsche Bank AG, Mark Cohen will join Royal Bank of Canada as head of its US capital solutions group in NY in June, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The stock has earnings growth of 114.70% yoy and showed a low EPS growth of -35.50% over the past five years.

The company’s expected revenue in the current quarter to be 8.56 Billion, seeing a projected current quarter growth of 11.3%, and per annum growth estimates over the next 5 year period of around 14.59%.

The stock diminished about -39.46% in the past 5 years, this negative value indicates that the stock constantly going down in previous years as well.

Deutsche Bank is to remain in London once the United Kingdom has left the European Union and will move to a new head quarters, according to reports. The Current Ratio parades a figure of *TBA TBA *.

In most recent quarter, LT Debt/Equity ratio was listed at 0.00 and Total Debt/Equity ratio was noted at 0.00.

The TTM operating margin is 58.8%.

An internal memo written by Deutsche Bank’s chief executive officer in the UK, Garth Ritchie, explained the decision reflects the bank’s commitment to the city despite Brexit. During the twelve month it lost -6.06% and year to date performance of -6.57%. Deutsche Bank AG has an annual performance rate of -8.87% *. The volatility in the previous week has experienced by 2.50% and observed of 2.03% in the previous month.insiders hold ownership of 2.70%. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €14.21. The 52-Week High confirms a value of -18.91% * with the 52-Week Low of 51.74% *. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. They do not ponder or echo the certified policy or position of any business stakeholders, financial specialists, or economic analysts.