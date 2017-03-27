Germany’s biggest bank announced the decision to relocate from 1 Great Winchester Street to a new building at 21 Moorfields in the Square Mile in a March 23 memo to staff.

The lender employs 9,000 people across the United Kingdom – 7,000 in London alone, and now has 15 buildings scattered across London, including its current Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB) headquarters at Winchester House in the City of London.

Deutsche Bank’s move is subject to the lease being agreed to and the building gaining planning consent, according to the memo.

Garth Ritchie, UK chief executive of Deutsche, told staff the move “underlines the bank’s commitment to the City of London“. French lobbyists are busy extolling the virtues of their capital city to United Kingdom financiers, as are others.

Mr Ritchie said in his note on Thursday that the move to the new United Kingdom headquarters would “advance the bank’s strategic goals of increasing efficiency, reducing complexity and strengthening links between the business divisions and infrastructure functions”.

Deutsche Bank’s commitment to London comes as rivals signal a Brexit-driven pull-back on the city.

It was also fined more than £500 million in January after British and United States regulators found that failings at the German lender led to 10 billion USA dollars (£7.9 billion) being laundered out of Russian Federation in a manner “highly suggestive of financial crime”. Passporting allows banks to sell products and services across the EU Single Market from a United Kingdom base. JP Morgan chief executive Jamie Dimon has said that around 4,000 of its 16,000 United Kingdom staff could potentially be shifted out of Britain, depending on the government’s Brexit negotiations.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley said this week that they would move staff from London.