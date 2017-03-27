DEVELOPING NOW: At least 15 shot, 1 killed at Cincinnati nightclub

A young man was killed, authorities said.

One victim died and another was said to be in critical condition. That person’s identity remains unknown.

In a news conference, the Cincinnati Police Chief claimed that there were “multiple shooters” stemming from the cause of the incident.

The motive is unclear, but police have ruled out any relation to terrorism.

“However to the victims, what difference does it make?”

Cranley said he has not yet talked to any of the victims or their families since the investigation is ongoing, but he said he visited with first responders and thanked them for their service. “It’s going to be a long night for our homicide units to investigate. Innocent people were shot”. Cincinnati police originally said that there was only one shooter.

Four police officers, who were providing security in the parking lot when the shots rang out, ran into the club and treated victims, the chief said.

According to the Post, Spikes lived in the Winton Hills neighbourhood of Cincinnati and leaves three children.

One remains in “extremely critical condition”, Isaac said.

Neudigate told WLWT the shooting was one of the largest he had worked on in more than 20 years. She said there had been incidents at the location before but that this was by far the most serious.

The Cameo nightclub allows admission to anyone over the age of 18 on Friday nights. Saturdays are “21+ grown and sexy night”, the Facebook page says.

“Once I got outside, people coming out bloody, gunshot wounds on them, some of their friends carrying them to the vehicle, rushing them to the hospital”, Thompson told WCPO-TV. “Once I heard the third shot – I didn’t know whether it was coming from outside, someone was shooting at the club, or whether it was coming from inside”.

Calls for shots inside the crowded club came in around 1:30 a.m. Eliot said shots were fired from different shooters as the dispute escalated.

“There was a shooting here this morning around one o’clock in the morning”, Franz said.

According to WCPO, the incident happened at the Cameo nightclub after 2AM.

Local restaurateur Jeff Ruby said on Twitter he was offering a $10,000 reward for anyone providing information leading to an arrest.