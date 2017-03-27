Development For All And Appeasement For None, Says UP CM Adityanath…

Responding to complaints about loss of income, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said, “If there is large-scale disruption, the state government will look into it and resolve the issue”.

Meanwhile, the government today clarified that action is being taken against illegal slaughterhouses only.

The grant for Mansarovar pilgrimage has been increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh, along with directions for construction of Mansarovar Bhavan near New Delhi for pilgrims. Regarding the closure of illegal abbattoirs, Adityanath said the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had in the past couple of years insisted on their closure. In case, they notice any discrepancy within the state government, they should inform it to Yogi Adityanath.

Two of the big decisions that he took were banning illegal slaughter houses and forming anti-Romeo squads to stop eve-teasing and provide protection to the women. He also directed ministers and directed officials not to take files home and rather finish the work during office hours. “Ram Janmabhoomi ka nirman hi Uttar Pradesh ka vikas hai”.

There will be no Goondaraj, no differences in the name of caste, class or religion.

UP won’t be neglected any more, says Adityanath.

In a reiteration of his working style, the CM vowed to slog for 18-20 hours a day with a positive frame of mind in order to convert Uttar Pradesh into a dream State where everyone would get an equal opportunity to grow and prosper.

The BJP had made these promises in its poll manifesto. “We will work towards making UP the No. 1 state in the country”, he added.

Fish vendors have also joined the stir which has seen non-vegetarian delicacies go off the menu in several parts of the state, PTI said.

The priest turned politician’s both decisions met with mixed response from the common public as well as the opposition parties of the state as he forced police officials to work on overdrive to ensure implementation of these policies.

Aditya Nath assured that development in the state will not be limited to just eastern Uttar Pradesh and Gorakhpur.