Didn’t empower Haqqani to grant visas to United States special operation personnel: Gilani

Breaking silence on a controversy surrounding Hussain Haqqani and a “leaked” letter, Pakistan People’s Party today denied media reports claiming that the former U.S. ambassador was authorized to issue visas to special United States forces to visit Pakistan, ARY News reported.

The date of the issue of the letter is July 14, which had perhaps mistakenly mentioned by Mr Aziz as the date of a letter issued by the interior ministry. According to the letter, the PPP government had, at the highest official level, allowed the then ambassador to the US, Husain Haqqani, to issue visas to American nationals, bypassing all security protocols in 2010.

The former ambassador, like Pakistan Peoples Party leaders in Pakistan, also said that “the real issue” was “not issuance of visas to U.S. officials but [Al Qaeda chief] Osama bin Laden’s presence in Pakistan”.

“Had the findings of the judicial commission created after bin Laden’s killing been made public, the questions being raised today would have been answered a long time ago”, the former premier said, demanding that an investigation into the visas issued to Americans be conducted from 2002 to 2017.

Aziz noted that this marked a significant policy change, as the number of such visas issued to Americans registered an increase after the letter and reached 2,487 in six months.

Talking to journalists here at the residence of former Minister Hamid Saeed Kazmi on Friday, he rejected the role of establishment behind Haqqani’s visa issue.

He demanded if there is issuance of visas to U.S. forces on record it must be made public.

The letter dated 18th January 2010, comes as a new shocking revelation amid the uproar and controversy over Haqqani’s claims that he had facilitated the presence of a large number of Central Intelligence Agency operatives in Pakistan to track down Osama bin Laden.