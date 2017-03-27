Diego Alves’ brilliant gesture to Lionel Messi after conceding from the penalty

Messi scored his second after the break and Andre Gomes made it four late on. But Valencia caught the hosts off-guard seconds later with a quick attack from the restart, which was finished by former Barcelona player Munir El Haddadi for 2-2.

Lionel Messi scored twice as La Liga champions Barcelona saw off a persistent Valencia side, who had Eliaquim Mangala sent off in the first half, to win 4-2 yesterday and stay on the heels of leaders Real Madrid.

Messi put Barca 2-1 up just before half-time from the penalty spot and then latched on to a pass from compatriot Javier Mascherano to slam the ball beyond Diego Alves’ near post and hit his 25th league goal of the campaign.

“They will be three fundamental points (for us)”, he said.

While Atletico are in the midst of a good run of results Sevilla are in free fall.

Eliminated from Europe, Sevilla’s challenge for the league title appears nearly over following a 3-1 loss at Atletico Madrid.

The Catalans were playing their first home game since the thrilling 6-1 comeback against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League but their performance evoked only a little of the magic of that night.

“After you have a very hard loss and you play against one of the best teams in Spain, you are vulnerable, and we paid for it today”, Sampaoli said.

Earlier Antoine Griezmann netted one and provided an assist as Atletico Madrid beat Sevilla 3-1 to move to within two points of Jorge Sampaoli’s third-placed side.

Sevilla, seeking to close the gap on Real, only had Joaquin Correa’s consolation to show for their efforts and remain eight points adrift as their already faint title hopes suffered another blow.

Sporting Gijon grabbed their first win in six matches with a 3-1 success over relegation rivals Granada.

Sunday kicked off with Leganes and Malaga drawing 0-0 in a game where fear of defeat was the main factor in a game where chances were at a premium.