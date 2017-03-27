Diesel, Hugo Boss and Tommy Hilfiger announce new Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches

There aren’t many details regarding the screen size, RAM and other features of these new smartwatches, and the local availability of these devices are yet to be known.

First up, Movado today revealed the smartwatch that it teased earlier this month. The Movado Connect collection will launch in fall 2017 with five men’s styles. With their well-known brand names, these watches could bring new folks into the Android Wear ecosystem, and so they may be good for the platform even if they may not apply to the most spec-focused consumers. Pricing will start at $495.

If no Android Wear watches announced so far floats your boat, then here’s another to check out with Tommy Hilfiger announcing the TH24/7 You Android Wear watch. As with the Movado Connect, there aren’t many details for these watches available quite yet. This appears to be the year traditional fashion brands hop on the Android Wear bandwagon in a big way. The device comes with Android Pay and NFC support as well. It is expected to be launched in Markets at $ 395 in August. At that time, we didn’t know what those smartwatches would look like.

The Tommy Hilfiger TH24/7You will arrive later in 2017 for $299, says Wareable, making it the cheapest of the three near watches. The company previously announced the smartwatch would have five unique dials, and that each of them will have three to four customizable elements that it says will offer their owners a number of different “complications, backgrounds, and watch hands”.