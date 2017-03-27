DirecTV, AT&T Settle DOJ Charges of Harming Dodgers Sportsnet

The US Department of Justice (DoJ) has reached a settlement with AT&T over a lawsuit claiming its DirecTV subsidiary unlawfully colluded with rival pay-TV operators to freeze out the SportsNet LA network, now owned by Time Warner Cable.

The settlement “is meant to prevent the competitive process for acquiring video programming from being corrupted by improper information sharing among rivals and to prevent harm to consumers when such collusion taints the competitive process and makes carriage on competitive terms less likely”, the Justice Department said in a submission filed in federal court. “Today’s settlement promotes competition among pay-television providers and prevents AT&T and DIRECTV from engaging in illegal conduct that thwarts the competitive process”.

AT&T (t) is undergoing an antitrust review of its planned purchase of Time Warner (twx) The Justice Department is scrutinizing the deal, which President Donald Trump has criticized.

The settlement prohibits DirecTV and its parent corporation, AT&T (Sao Paolo: ATTB34.SA – news), from illegally sharing confidential information with competitors and puts in place training and monitoring steps. In turn, Time Warner Cable sought a premium from other distributors to carry the channel. President Donald Trump said during his campaign a year ago that the deal was “an example of the power structure I’m fighting”.

The General Counsel of AT&T, David McAtee said in the month of November that the satellite and cable TV providers chose not to carry SportsNet LA because the companies didn’t want to pass the prices, which were inflated, to the customers for a complete channel that is devoted only to LA Dodgers.

The distributors were aligned against Spectrum SportsNet LA because of the high cost for the service. The suit alleged the DirecTV unit of AT&T and the allegation was that they had orchestrated a deal under the table with the competitors to not broadcast the single channel that displayed all the broadcasts of Los Angeles’ Dodgers baseball.

Many Dodgers fans have been unable to watch their favorite baseball team because TV providers haven’t paid for the right to carry the SportsNet LA channel operated by the Dodgers and Time Warner Cable.

The settlement will need to be approved by the federal judge in Los Angeles overseeing the lawsuit.

“The companies engaged in these unlawful information exchanges to decrease the risk that any individual company would lose subscribers by not carrying the Dodgers Channel while others did”, the Justice Department said.

“Rather, the final judgment is meant to prevent the competitive process for acquiring video programming from being corrupted by improper information sharing among rivals and to prevent harm to consumers when such collusion taints that competitive process and makes carriage on competitive terms less likely”, the government said.