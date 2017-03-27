Dog’s abuser gets maximum jail sentence

That was 36 hours of torture, ‘ Aldwin Roman, Charleston Animal Society’s director of anti-cruelty and outreach said after Dodson’s sentencing on Friday.

The 43-year-old North Charleston man was sentenced a day earlier in federal court to 15 years on a gun charge stemming from a traffic stop months before Caitlyn was found in spring 2015.

The chocolate Staffordshire bull terrier spent two hours in surgery following the incident, after which the stray dog was put up for adoption by Charleston Animal Society, who took on the case. That means he will serve the five years for this latest conviction at the same time he is serving the larger sentence.

Before handing down a maximum sentence of five years to the abuser of Caitlyn, the staffie-mix who suffered severe injuries in 2015, Judge Markley Dennis had one thing he wanted to make clear.

Dodson had wrapped the tape around her mouth nine times to stop her barking.

Dodson was told by a judge: “I wish I could give you more [time]” as he handed him the maximum penalty available in SC for animal cruelty. Her tongue, which was seen sticking out of her mouth, had turned black from a lack of blood circulation. “I really don’t care what he has to say”.

Photographs of her deformed snout and damaged tongue went viral after she was found wandering the streets near Dodson’s home in Charleston, South Carolina.

On Friday, Caitlyn returned to the Charleston Animal Society to have blood work done. While Roman said she will forever bear the scars of her abuse, Caitlyn now resides with a foster family able to tend to her medical and emotional needs.

Her story quickly gained worldwide attention on social media as veterinarians estimated it would cost thousands of dollars to treat her. He was handed a felony charge of ill-treatment of an animal and indicted in February 2016.

Meantime, Dodson faces from 180 days to five years in prison and a fine of $5,000.