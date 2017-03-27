DOJ takes action against ‘sanctuary cities’: Comply or lose federal funds

Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Monday he’ll begin punishing sanctuary cities, withholding potentially billions of dollars in federal money – and even clawing back funds that had been doled out in the past.

Sessions said he “strongly urges” these cities, known as sanctuary cities, to “consider carefully” the damage they are doing to national security and public safety by refusing to enforce immigration laws.

“The Department of Justice will require that jurisdictions seeking or applying for Department of Justice grants to certify compliance with 1373 as a condition of receiving those awards”. “The American people are not happy with these results”, Sessions said while speaking at the White House. “It is not good policy”, Sessions said. The DHS also identified sanctuary jurisdictions in the report, which included New York City and all of Rhode Island’s state prisons. “They make our nation less safe by putting unsafe criminals back on the street”.

Sessions said that the Department of Justice would require cities or states that apply for Office of Justice Programs grants to certify compliance with the section of USA code that calls for cooperation between government agencies and the Immigration and Naturalization Service. He noted one Justice Department office alone was expecting to award more than $4.1 billion in grants this fiscal year.

Sessions’s announcement follows President Trump’s executive order in January that gave the attorney general the authority to take enforcement action against any city that doesn’t readily hand over undocumented immigrants for deportation.

The National Sheriffs’ Association said it was looking for a clearer policy statement from Mr. Sessions.

Early in Trump’s candidacy, in July, 2015, a woman named Kate Steinle was killed in San Francisco by an illegal immigrant who had been deported previously and had recently been freed by local authorities. The murder became a rallying point for the campaign.