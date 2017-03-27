Donald Trump attacks conservative Republicans over healthcare bill failure

Mr Trump initially focused his blame on Democrats for the failure and predicted a dire future for the current law.

And with this new tweet, he has called out the Freedom Caucus and the ultra-conservative Club for Growth and Heritage Foundation.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday criticized conservative Republicans for nixing the party’s ObamaCare overhaul plan, saying, “Democrats are smiling” because the conservatives saved the struggling health care law and Planned Parenthood. White House chief of staff Reince Priebus scolded conservative Republicans, explaining that Trump had felt “disappointed” that a “number of people he thought were loyal to him that weren’t”.

“Look, Obamacare as we know is imploding and it is exploding, and every other adjective you can provide”.

“It’s time for the party to start governing”, Priebus said.

The cancellation followed a chaotic Thursday when the leadership postponed a vote in the hope that 24 more hours could win a long-promised repeal and replacement of President Barack Obama’s Affordable Care Act. I think that’s important. “I think more so now than ever, it’s time for both parties to come together and get to real reforms in this country whether it be taxes, whether it’d be health care, whether it’d be immigration, whether it’d be infrastructure, this president is ready to lead”.

“Does it have to be what they would say revenue-neutral, or do you have to have an offset, like with the border-adjustment tax – I think those are going to be the two questions”, Meadows said during an interview on ABC’s “This Week”.

The Club for Growth, with its tight focus on anti-tax policies, has always been influential in conservative Washington circles and reportedly financed a half-billion dollar ad campaign urging Republican lawmakers to oppose their party’s health bill. Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office after the withdrawal of the bill on Friday, Trump had sought to deflect blame onto the Democrats. “They weren’t going to give us a single vote so it’s a very hard thing to do”.