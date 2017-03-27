Donald Trump turns on Republicans over health care failure

“But I would say this”, Schumer added, “we Democrats, provided our Republican colleagues drop “replace” and stop undermining the ACA, are willing to work with our Republican friends.to improve Obamacare. Let’s get back to work and do what we told the voters we were going to do”.

House leaders pulled the GOP health care bill from consideration Friday after it became clear Republicans did not have enough votes to pass the legislation, in part because of near-unified opposition from the Freedom Caucus.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Sunday that President Trump’s next Washington deal, for tax reform, will be another failure – because the businessman is too incompetent for D.C.

The Freedom Caucus is a hard-right group of more than 30 GOP House members who were largely responsible for blocking the bill to undo the Affordable Care Act, or “Obamacare”.

A report by the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimated that the GOP plan would rob 24 million Americans of healthcare and kick up insurance costs for the poor, while giving big tax breaks to people making more than $200,000 a year.

Speaking on ABC’s “This Week”, the NY senator says: “We never said it was flawless”.

DONALD Trump unleashed sharp tweets over the weekend to cast blame on everyone but himself for the failure of his healthcare plan.

“It’s time for the party to start governing”, Priebus said.

White House chief of staff Reince Priebus scolded conservative Republicans, explaining that Trump had felt “disappointed” with a “number of people he thought were loyal to him that weren’t”. “We never said it was flawless, we always said we’d work with them to improve it, we just said repeal was off the table”. “He enjoys his relationship with Paul Ryan, thinks that Paul Ryan is a great speaker of the House”.

“You can not run the presidency like you run a real estate deal”, the New York Democrat said on ABC’s “This Week”.

In a speech in West Virginia on Saturday, Pence reiterated the White House’s vow to repeal Obamacare in the future, but also said they were looking forward to working on tax reform, the confirmation of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, and other items on its agenda. “It is time to lead”.

The Republican bill would have barred the women’s health organisation from receiving federal funds in the form of reimbursements for the free contraception it provides for low-income patients.