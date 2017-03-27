Doping ‘the worst thing to be accused of’, says Wiggins

Team Sky have come under the microscope in recent months after a UK Anti-Doping investigation was launched into a package ordered by former team doctor Richard Freeman and delivered to Wiggins at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine race. Wiggins has strongly denied any allegations of wrong-doing, along with Brailsford, and the former Tour de France victor spoke on Saturday morning to describe the effect of the scrutiny that has been put on him over the past year.

The entire controversy has centered around this lack of documentation and the fact that Fluimucil is an over-the-counter drug, easily available in France.

Central to the mystery surrounding what happened at the Dauphine is the claim that Dr Richard Freeman, the former Team Sky medic, can not find any records to prove he actually gave Wiggins a legal decongestant called Fluimucil because he failed to follow team policy by sharing those records with colleagues.

Embattled former Sky rider Bradley Wiggins has spoken out about his old team’s “marginal gains” philosophy, describing it as “a load of rubbish” at a corporate event in London.

Team Sky recently released a statement denying that they broke any anti-doping rules in 2011, but could not provide evidence to verify Brailsford’s claim that the mystery package was Fluimicil.

“It’s the worst thing to be accused of if you’re a man of my integrity”, he told Sky’s Soccer AM on Saturday morning.

“But fortunately there is an investigation under way and I can’t say too much but that will run its course”.

“A lot of people made a lot of money out of it and [Team Sky principal] David Brailsford used it constantly as his calling card”, Wiggins said.

