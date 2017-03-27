Dow and Dupont merger gets European Union go-ahead

Dow Chemical (DOW.N) and DuPont (DD.N) gained conditional European Union antitrust approval on Monday for their $130 billion merger by agreeing to significant asset sales, one of a trio of mega mergers that will redraw the agrochemicals industry.

The merger will initially create a business worth an estimated $130bn, but the intention is to split the company into three independent, publicly traded companies. Those companies would focus on agriculture, material science, and the production and sale of specialty products.

The announcement follows an in-depth review of the proposed deal in response to fears it will adversely affect farmers by increasing the price of seed and crop protection products and limiting choice.

DuPont said in a statement that today marks a “regulatory milestone [which] is a significant step toward closing the merger transaction”.

“Pesticides are products that matter – to farmers, consumers and the environment”, said Commissioner Margrethe Vestager in a statement.

“Longer term, the intended three-way split is expected to unlock even greater value for shareholders and customers and more opportunity for employees as each company will be a leader in attractive segments where global challenges are driving demand for their distinctive offerings”, it added.

The decision by antitrust regulators was subject to Dupont selling “major parts” of its global pesticide business, said the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm. Part of Dow’s petrochemical business also will be sold – manufacturing facilities in Spain for acid copolymers and a contract through which it sources ionomers.