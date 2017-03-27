Dozens of puppies rescued from South Korean dog meat farm

“These dogs were in the worst deplorable conditions you can imagine and, today, they have hope”.

A crate holding two puppies rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm are loaded onto an animal transport vehicle near Kennedy Airport in NY.

According to Kelly O’Meara, of the Humane Society International, the dogs were kept in filthy metal cages and were fed just enough to survive.

HSI described the farm as like a “dungeon”.

The animals landed late on Saturday (local time) and were headed for shelters in New York, Maryland and Pennsylvania.

Kelly O’Meara, who runs the society’s companion animal-related worldwide projects, said they had been kept in horrid conditions at the farm in Goyang, a city just north of Seoul.

The dogs were kept in near darkness.

The rescued dogs are off to USA shelters and will be put up for adoption. Some had been abandoned pets, and others were raised to be sold as pets but given to the meat industry if that failed.

“It literally took my breath away, not least because when we first entered the darkness, the stench was overpowering”.

“Pretty much all you could see is eyes staring at you because it’s so dark in there, and the smell alone”, O’Meara said.

“As we became accustomed to the darkness, we saw the pitiful state these poor animals had been living in”. This is the seventh dog meat farm the Humane Society has closed in South Korea to date.

A dog rescued from a South Korean dog meat farm gets some affection from David Manko, a volunteer for the Pittsburgh Aviation Animal Rescue Team. However, meat from about 2 million dogs still is eaten there each year.