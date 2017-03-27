Drake Hires Niko Medved

Former CSU assistant Niko Medved has been hired as the men’s basketball coach at Drake, school officials said.

Medved was not retained by incoming head coach Jeff Jackson and then moved on to Minnesota for one season before eventually joining Larry Eustachy’s staff at Colorado State. “My family and I can’t wait to get started”.

“I am extremely excited to welcome Niko Medved and his family to Drake University”, Drake athletics director Sandy Hatfield Clubb said in a release.

Drake, located in Des Moines, Iowa, plays in the Missouri Valley Conference. Medved has guided the Paladins to the semifinals of the postseasontournament with a 23-11 record to date this season.

Medved’s Paladins won 19 games in 2015-2016, including a win in the CIT, the program’s first postseason win in 40 years.

The 43-year-old head coachtook over the Furman program after six seasons as an assistant coach atColorado State where he helped engineer a similar turnaround under Head CoachTim Miles in which the program rebounded from a seven-win season to apostseason appearance two years later, a 20-win season in 2011-2012, and thefirst of back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances for the Rams.

Medved led Furman to a regular season conference championship this past season, and was named Southern Conference coach of the year.

The Bulldogs’ struggles have been well-documented.

It was reported earlier this week that Drake had offered the job to South Dakota’s Craig Smith, but Smith announced Wednesday night that he was staying put with the Coyotes. He will be formally introduced on Monday afternoon at a press conference scheduled for 3 p.m.

“Niko Medved brings proven ability as a head coach to build a successful and sustainable men’s basketball program to Drake”, Drake President Marty Martin said in a release.