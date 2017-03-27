Drivers killed, track team injured in northeast Texas school bus crash

An East Texas track coach was among two fatalities in a crash Thursday night involving the coach’s vehicle, an 18-wheeler, and a school bus carrying the track team.

The crash unfolded near the town of Talco, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas, late Thursday as the Mount Pleasant High School athletes were returning from a meet, Texas Dept. of Public Safety Lt. Lonny Haschel said. The driver of the semi, identified by KETK as Bradley Ray Farmer, 50, of Bogard, Missouri, and Mount Pleasant High School assistant girls track coach Angelica Beard, 30, – who was driving in a auto – were both killed in the crash. There were more than 30 students on board the bus that carried the boys team, and 19 of them were injured and taken to the hospital. The girls’ team bus wasn’t involved in any collision.

Classes in Mount Pleasant were held as normal today, but counselors were on hand to assist students or staffers, Marshall told KLTV.