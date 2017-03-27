DryShips, Inc. (DRYS), Regions Financial Corporation (RF)

(DRYS) has a trading volume of 15.4 Million shares, with an average trading volume of 29.45 Million shares – with shares dropping to a 52 week low of $1.23 on Mar 20, 2017, and the company’s shares hitting a 52 week high on April 28, 2016 of $2227.2.

DRYS has a 1-year high price of $2227.2 and 1-year low price of $1.23. DryShips, Inc. P/E (price to earnings) ratio is 0 and Forward P/E ratio of 0. The volatility rate is 10.97% percent and 16.66% percent each.

DryShips, Inc. (DRYS) now has a High Price Target of $8.75. These price targets are a consensus analysis of 1 brokers. The stock has its 52-Week High on Mar 2, 2017 and 52-Week Low on April 7, 2016.

In the last trading session, The Company traded 15.4 Million shares. The stock has a market cap of 17.15 Billion.

The Relative Volume of the company is 0.49 and Average Volume (3 months) is 31.57 million. The Return on Investment and Return on Equity (ROE) values are 13.5 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively.

While looking at the Stock’s Performance, DryShips, Inc. now shows a Weekly Performance of -19.16%, where Monthly Performance is -42.55%, Quarterly performance is -96.53%, 6 Months performance is -97.66% and yearly performance percentage is -99.87%. The Weekly Volatility is 3.85 percent and the Monthly Volatility is 2.53% percent.

When we look at the Analyst Recommendations of the stock, the company has 2.86 rating given by Analysts where 1 stands for Strong Buy and 5 stands for Strong Sell.

According to Yahoo Finance, the price target for the company which analysts are aiming is 8.75.

Earnings per share (EPS) breaks down the profitability of the company on a single share basis, and for DryShips, Inc. the EPS stands at 720 for the previous quarter, while the analysts predicted the EPS of the stock to be 720, suggesting the stock fell short of the analysts’ expectations. The low EPS estimate is $0.21, while the high EPS estimate is $0.24.