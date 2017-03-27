Dubai Police Drive $1.5 Million Patrol Cars That Go 253 miles per hour

Nowhere else worldwide can you hail a police auto and take a selfie with the motorist.

Just like nowhere else the police auto likely to be a Bugatti Veyron, Ferrarri FF or Lamborghini Aventador.

A fleet of high-end supercars might sound extravagant, but it fits perfectly with the values of Dubai.

The vehicle was acquired by Dubai police in April 2016 for US$1.6 million, according to Guinness World Records. Instead, the cars cruise around the Dubai Mall area and Jumeirah Beach Residence in search of tourists and attention.

“One of the amusing stories we have is that a lot of tourists and people here call the Dubai police. on [the emergency number] 999 to ask about these cars”, Al Shamsi told Gulf News.

The Dubai police fleet has become so prestigious and famous around the world…not only to tourists and auto enthusiasts but also in the world from all the photos these people share.

The role of the fleet is to break down barriers between the police and the public, explains Major Sultan Al Marri of Dubai police’s General Department of Transport & Rescue. “We are looking for ways to connect with people all the time”. This may as well be called the worlds fastest and most exotic police fleet.

“It’s very prestigious to have the Dubai police as your customer, and it’s something that all the dealerships will fight for”, he said. “And everybody else is trying to get in”.

But officers now want to cement their eco-friendly credentials and plan to have electric and hybrid cars make up a quarter of the government fleet by 2030.