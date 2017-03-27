Durable goods orders rise on soaring aircraft orders

New durable goods order increases by 1.7% in February to slightly beat the median forecast by 0.2%, while shipments surged 1% after losing 0.3% in January.

Total durable goods orders grew 1.7% month-on-month to reach $235.4bn (consensus: 1.1%), according to the Department of Commerce, whereas economists had penciled in an increase of 1.1%. The gradual rise in oil prices since late summer helped drive a recovery in capital expenditures, which began a sharp decline in late 2014, dragging on GDP growth.

“We’re hoping for better news ahead”, he wrote in a client note.

Today’s report echoes the recent strength of the surveys in suggesting that. business equipment investment has continued to rebound in the first quarter.

Orders for non-defense aircraft and parts led the way higher, soaring by 47.6 percent in February after surging up by 83.3 percent in January.

Excluding the transportation sector, durable goods orders rose 0.4 percent, the sixth consecutive monthly gain.

Notable increases in orders for primary metals and electrical equipment, appliances, and components were partly offset by decreases in orders for fabricated metal products and computers and electronic products. But demand for motor vehicles slumped.

In its latest policy statement, the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee (FOMC) was more optimistic surrounding the outlook for investment with some evidence of an improving tone after weakness during 2015 and 2016.

President Donald Trump has spotlighted the United States manufacturing sector in his jobs-focused economic agenda, although Friday’s data was further indication the sector was already recovering. The monthly increase was slower than January’s upwardly-revised 2.3 percent jump. Any reading above 50 signals growth.