Dustin Johnson holds off Jon Rahm to win third title in succession

Tanihara closed the front nine with four hole-winning birdies in a row, the longest putt from five feet, to jump 4-up on Fisher at the turn.

It was just the fourth ace in Match Play history. In the end, that experience might have helped him.

Now he’s two victories away from becoming the first player to sweep the four World Golf Championships.

Johnson earns $1.66 million by winning the Dell Match Play, while Rahm will take home $1.045 million, per SB Nation’s Brendan Porath. “So, to win both those matches not having my best stuff is definitely a positive”.

It was 32-year-old Johnson’s sixth win on Tour since June – the most of any player – and a second consecutive WGC title following his WGC-Mexico Championship victory earlier in March.

“It got a little faster than I would have liked starting on about 16”, he said with a smile.

Johnson had built a 5-up lead after eight holes and held on, though only barely, after Rahm cut the lead to 1-up after 16 holes.

Haas beat Tanihara 2&1 in the play-off for third place, although Tanihara had the thrill of making a hole-in-one on the seventh.

“I was arguing with them because I still don’t believe that I did anything to make the golf ball move”, Johnson said. “I got a good break, and it made up for some of those shots he hit”. The Spanish golfer made a decision to try and drive the green of the par-4 13th hole.

Johnson escaped a furious charge by Jon Rahm when the 22-year-old Spaniard failed to birdie the 18th hole. But just hours later, he shot 2-over thru 13 holes with the colossal figure of Rahm watching his every shot.

It gave him a 1-up advantage and then 2-up when he birdied the ninth before Haas regrouped to win five holes in succession before closing out the match with a par at the 17th.

All the clues were there when Dustin Johnson walked off the course Sunday evening with his best career finish at the Masters Tournament. One can only imagine what might have happened if Rahm’s drive would have stopped on the green. Rahm was 1 down standing on the 18th tee, took out driver, and smashed his ball so far that it finished beyond the green at the 356-yard hole. He beat world No. 10 and fellow countryman Sergio Garcia 6 and 4 on Friday to advance out of group seven. He stuck a wedge close on the 15th for another birdie. “But I was able to hang in there”. “I feel a lot lighter”. “Trying to keep the curve of emotion going up right now”. Bill Haas will face Jon Rahm in the other semifinal. “That putt went in and gave me hopes for nearly the first time on the back nine that I could win it”. The next stop is the Houston Open, where another victory would make him the first player since Tiger Woods in 2008 to win four straight tournaments.