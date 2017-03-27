Dustin Johnson leads the semi-finalists at the WGC World Matchplay

Rahm took to Twitter to congratulate Johnson and hoped he’d get a rematch at Augusta National.

Under the threat of facing a retroactive penalty at the end of his round, Johnson played his last seven holes without fear, capping a four-shot rally to start the day to win going away by three strokes after the USGA assessed a penalty that Johnson no longer cared about.

At the long par-5 12th, Rahm showed off his massive power, uncorking a 426-yard drive that bounced over a cart path and settled into the center of the fairway.

After Johnson stuck to his game plan and laid up off the tee with an iron, Rahm hit a remarkably courageous shot, smashing driver straight at the flag across the water and dropping the ball some 20 feet behind the hole.

Denmark’s Kjeldsen, barely in the field at 62nd in the world rankings, defeated Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo 4 and 3 to end McIlroy’s hopes a day after a shock victory over the four-time major victor from Northern Ireland. “Honestly it would be great to play DJ”. Rahm’s third shot caught a gust of wind and spun right of the hole, leaving 32 feet for birdie.

Rahm narrowed the deficit when he won the ninth with a par, and won the 10th when Johnson three-putted for bogey. Woods didn’t win the HSBC Champions in China, only playing it twice after it became a WGC event in 2009. It amazes me. And he’s just a ideal, complete player.

Johnson was five up after eight holes and looked to be cruising before the Spaniard birdied three of the next four holes, before taking Johnson down the 18 for the first time all week.

Tanihara could only make par, but had a great chance to take a gripping contest to a play-off when Johnson’s approach shot found the rough, with the 54th seed on the green. With five WGC’s to his name, Johnson is second only to Tiger Woods in that particular roll of honour. Rahm said. “If his putter had been hot, I wouldn’t have had a chance, no question”.

Johnson hadn’t been beyond the 16th hole until Sunday.

Johnson was set to face 60th-ranked Japan Tour star Hideto Tanihara in the semi-finals as he aimed to win his third title of the season this morning (Singapore time). Johnson has won three WGC events in a row, dating back to the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational last June after his U.S. Open win.

“I was tested a lot out there but then I didn’t give him any holes except for the 10th where I three-putted”, he said.

Rahm made the final with a 3&2 victory over American Bill Haas. Now the 22-year-old from the Basque Country is a PGA Tour victor who has the capacity to push the game’s very best on the big stage. “Being No. 1 drives me to get better and I can get better”. “I’m proud of the way I played”.

There’s no doubt Johnson is the clear-and-away favorite to win the Masters in two weeks. “And I just need to keep working on it, keep trying to get better and keep working hard”. Luke Donald did it in 2001, but that was before round-robin play and so Donald played only six 18-hole matches that week.

The victory capped a dominant week for Johnson, who never trailed in any of his seven matches.