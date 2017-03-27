Dustin Johnson Stays Hot With Dell Match Play Win

Indeed, the US Open champion lost just 23 of the 112 holes he played at Austin Country Club, Texas. But things could have been different except for about a foot’s worth of putts over the match’s 16 holes. And the few times his matches got tight, Johnson kept his opponent at bay.

Bill Haas provided another reminder to never count him out when he’s in a hazard.

Despite the slow start, Rahm came roaring back.

Tanihara rallied from 3 down to square the match after 14 holes and did not make it easy for Johnson, the world’s top-ranked player, in the semifinal, but missed a birdie putt on No. 18 and allowed the eventual champion to close a 1-up victory with a birdie-par finish.

Rahm was just 4 years old when Garcia turned professional in 1999 and earned the nickname “El Nino” with his boyish grin and his joyous runs up the fairway to watch big shots. “To win both those matches not having my best stuff is definitely a positive”.

“I just made a swing as hard as I could”, Rahm said.

In the seven rounds contested en route to his WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play victory he was never behind.

Kevin Na, who only needed a halve to advance, was 4 up through seven holes when Chris Wood won the next six holes and eventually the match.

In the playoff for third and fourth, Haas beat Tanihara 2&1, though the loser at least enjoyed a hole-in-one at the par-three seventh.

“Man, I mean, what’s to say?”

“If I’m playing my best, yeah, I’ll (beat) anybody, anytime”, he declared. I’m excited to go back when the game is in good form. I was trying to stay positive.

The 22-year-old Rahm, who won his first Tour title at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January, also announced himself as a possible contender at the Masters.

“I really like that golf course“. “And so, yeah, got up pretty quick early”.

“I was tested a lot out there but then I didn’t give him any holes except for the 10th where I three-putted”, he said.

However, Rahm fought back and claimed the ninth and 10th holes to eat into Johnson’s advantage. One of his most important shots came on the par-5 16th.

“No matter what ranking I am, I feel I should win”, he told reporters.

Mickelson, who took three holes in a row at the turn to go 5-up, will next take on fellow American Bill Haas, 1-up victor over compatriot Kevin Na.England’s Ross Fisher also advanced, defeating American Bubba Watson 4&3.

Rahm had only trailed on one hole this week – the first he played – until Haas rolled in a 40-foot birdie putt on the third hole.

Should Rahm keep his hot streak flaming into the final, there’s a chance he’ll get to test his mettle against not only one of the best golfers in the world, but the very best at the moment: world No. 1 Dustin Johnson. Down two, Rahm’s drive went right and behind two trees.